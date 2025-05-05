Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safety Day — Simi Valley Transfer Station and Landfill [Image 18 of 21]

    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Safety Day — Simi Valley Transfer Station and Landfill

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Christopher Rosario 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Brig. Gen. William C. Hannan Jr., commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division, thanks truck drivers and distributes excellence stickers during a safety day at the Simi Valley Transfer Station and Landfill, May 4, 2025. The event included a safety information and lunch to recognize the critical role drivers play in wildfire debris removal operations across Southern California.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, as we support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 17:39
    Photo ID: 9019476
    VIRIN: 250504-A-ZT698-2017
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
