SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contracted truck drivers supporting the Southern California Wildfire Debris Removal mission take part in a safety day at the Simi Valley Transfer Station and Landfill, May 4, 2025. The event featured safety handouts and lunch to recognize the drivers' continued contributions to recovery efforts.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, as we support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 17:39
|Photo ID:
|9019469
|VIRIN:
|250504-A-ZT698-2011
|Resolution:
|8064x4536
|Size:
|21.9 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Safety Day — Simi Valley Transfer Station and Landfill [Image 21 of 21], by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.