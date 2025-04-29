41st IBCT Mobilization Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon National Guard Capt. Nathan Scull, Bravo 2-162 Infantry company commander, presents Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek with the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team flag at their mobilization ceremony at the Salem Armory Auditorium, May 4, 2025, in Salem, Ore. The flag will hang in the Oregon Capitol building while the 41st are mobilized to the Horn of Africa to join Task Force BATAAN in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson)