41st IBCT Mobilization Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek presents the Oregon flag to Oregon National Guard Capt. Nathan Scull, Bravo 2-162 Infantry company commander, at the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team mobilization ceremony at the Salem Armory Auditorium, May 4, 2025, in Salem, Ore. The flag will travel with the 41st as they mobilize to the Horn of Africa to join Task Force BATAAN in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson)