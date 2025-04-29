41st IBCT Mobilization Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek shakes hands with Oregon National Guard Soldiers from the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team following their mobilization ceremony at the Salem Armory Auditorium, May 4, 2025, in Salem, Ore. Approximately 220 Soldiers with the 41st are mobilized to the Horn of Africa to join Task Force BATAAN in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson)