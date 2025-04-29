41st IBCT Mobilization Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek addresses attendees at the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team mobilization ceremony at the Salem Armory Auditorium, May 4, 2025, in Salem, Ore. Approximately 220 Soldiers with the 41st are preparing to mobilize to the Horn of Africa to join Task Force BATAAN in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson)