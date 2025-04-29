Oregon National Guard Holds Ceremony for Soldiers Deploying to Horn of Africa

SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon National Guard held a mobilization ceremony for Soldiers with the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) at the Salem Armory Auditorium, May 4, 2025, in Salem Ore.
Approximately 220 Soldiers with the 41st IBCT are preparing to mobilize to the Horn of Africa to join Task Force BATAAN in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek addressed attendees, thanking Soldiers and their families for their commitment and sacrifice.
“I know you will rise to any challenge ahead of you and continue to set the bar high,” Kotek said.
Task Force BATAAN is comprised of Soldiers from Oregon, New Mexico, Washington, and Louisiana. They will be serving in Djibouti, Kenya and Somalia in support of CJTF-HOA and JSOTF-SOM. The primary mission will be to conduct security and base defense operations.
