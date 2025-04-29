Oregon National Guard Holds Ceremony for Soldiers Deploying to Horn of Africa

Photo By Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson | Oregon National Guard Capt. Nathan Scull, Bravo 2-162 Infantry company commander,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson | Oregon National Guard Capt. Nathan Scull, Bravo 2-162 Infantry company commander, presents Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek with the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team flag at their mobilization ceremony at the Salem Armory Auditorium, May 4, 2025, in Salem, Ore. The flag will hang in the Oregon Capitol building while the 41st are mobilized to the Horn of Africa to join Task Force BATAAN in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson) see less | View Image Page

SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon National Guard held a mobilization ceremony for Soldiers with the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) at the Salem Armory Auditorium, May 4, 2025, in Salem Ore.



Approximately 220 Soldiers with the 41st IBCT are preparing to mobilize to the Horn of Africa to join Task Force BATAAN in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.



Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek addressed attendees, thanking Soldiers and their families for their commitment and sacrifice.



“I know you will rise to any challenge ahead of you and continue to set the bar high,” Kotek said.



Task Force BATAAN is comprised of Soldiers from Oregon, New Mexico, Washington, and Louisiana. They will be serving in Djibouti, Kenya and Somalia in support of CJTF-HOA and JSOTF-SOM. The primary mission will be to conduct security and base defense operations.