41st IBCT Mobilization Ceremony

Oregon National Guard Soldiers with the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team stand in formation during their mobilization ceremony at the Salem Armory Auditorium, May 4, 2025, in Salem, Ore. Approximately 220 Soldiers with the 41st are preparing to mobilize units to the Horn of Africa to join Task Force BATAAN in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson)