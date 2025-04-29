Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st IBCT Mobilization Ceremony [Image 3 of 9]

    41st IBCT Mobilization Ceremony

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, the Adjutant General of Oregon, addresses attendees at the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team mobilization ceremony at the Salem Armory Auditorium, May 4, 2025, in Salem, Ore. Approximately 220 Soldiers with the 41st are preparing to mobilize to the Horn of Africa to join Task Force BATAAN in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oregon National Guard Holds Ceremony for Soldiers Deploying to Horn of Africa

    Africa
    41st IBCT
    mobilization
    Oregon National Guard
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    TF BATAAN

