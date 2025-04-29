250501-N-ML137-1129 NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 1, 2025) Secretary of the Navy John Phelan speaks with Sailors and Marines at Torpedoes & Tomahawks restaurant at Naval Base Guam, May 1. Phelan toured installations, engaged with personnel, and discussed ways to strengthen regional readiness and further develop a warrior mindset among Sailors and Marines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2025 05:53
|Photo ID:
|9011772
|VIRIN:
|250501-N-ML137-1129
|Resolution:
|6775x4522
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary of the Navy visits Guam, underscores warfighting readiness [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Secretary of the Navy visits Guam, underscores warfighting readiness
No keywords found.