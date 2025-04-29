Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Navy visits Guam, underscores warfighting readiness [Image 6 of 6]

    Secretary of the Navy visits Guam, underscores warfighting readiness

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Joint Region Marianas

    250501-N-ML137-1129 NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 1, 2025) Secretary of the Navy John Phelan speaks with Sailors and Marines at Torpedoes & Tomahawks restaurant at Naval Base Guam, May 1. Phelan toured installations, engaged with personnel, and discussed ways to strengthen regional readiness and further develop a warrior mindset among Sailors and Marines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 05:53
    Photo ID: 9011772
    VIRIN: 250501-N-ML137-1129
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
    Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV)
    Joint Region Marianas (JRM)
    Naval Base Guam (NBG)
    Joint Task Force - Micronesia (JTF-M)
    Navy250
    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz (MCBCB)

