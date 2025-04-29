Secretary of the Navy visits Guam, underscores warfighting readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250501-N-ML137-1129 NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 1, 2025) Secretary of the Navy John Phelan speaks with Sailors and Marines at Torpedoes & Tomahawks restaurant at Naval Base Guam, May 1. Phelan toured installations, engaged with personnel, and discussed ways to strengthen regional readiness and further develop a warrior mindset among Sailors and Marines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)