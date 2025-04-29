250502-N-ML137-1177 ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (May 2, 2025) Secretary of the Navy John Phelan congratulates Sailors assigned to the “Island Knights” Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 for exceptional performance during an all-hands call in the HSC-25 hangar on Andersen Air Force Base during a visit to Guam, May 2. Phelan toured installations, engaged with personnel, and discussed ways to strengthen regional readiness and further develop a warrior mindset among Sailors and Marines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)
|05.02.2025
|05.03.2025 05:53
|9011769
|250502-N-ML137-1177
|6894x4601
|1.59 MB
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|2
|0
This work, Secretary of the Navy visits Guam, underscores warfighting readiness, by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS
Secretary of the Navy visits Guam, underscores warfighting readiness
