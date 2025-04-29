Secretary of the Navy visits Guam, underscores warfighting readiness

Secretary of the Navy John Phelan visited Department of Defense and local government leaders on Guam, May 1-2, for the first time since he stepped into the position on March 25.

Phelan toured installations, engaged with personnel, and discussed ways to strengthen regional readiness and further develop a warrior mindset among Sailors and Marines.



Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia, and Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, commander, Joint Region Marianas, greeted Phelan at their joint headquarters for a roundtable discussion and a regional posture brief.



Sailors and Marines stationed at Naval Base Guam, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, and Andersen Air Force Base met with Phelan through numerous engagements and command visits. Phelan conversed with Sailors and Marines about quality of life, mission readiness, and future operations, and presented awards to recognize their outstanding achievements.



“One of my top priorities as Secretary of the Navy is to improve the health and welfare of our Sailors and Marines,” Phelan said. “I had honest and open conversations with the Marines at Camp Blaz and the Sailors at Naval Base Guam about their experiences on the island, and I intend to bring those stories back with me to D.C.”

Phelan visited North Field on Andersen Air Force Base where the first ballistic missile launched from Guam as part of the Missile Defense Agency’s Flight Experiment Mission-02 in December. He also received briefs at Unmanned Patrol Squadron (VUP) 19, HSC-25, Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Guam, and Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz.



Phelan met with Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to discuss the civil-military relations and ways to collaborate within the shared One Guam vision.



“We are grateful for the opportunity to meet with Secretary of the Navy John Phelan and for his visit to see firsthand the strength, resilience, and strategic importance of our island,” Guerrero said. “Guam plays a vital role in our nation’s security posture.”



Phelan’s priorities for the Navy are to strengthen shipbuilding and the maritime industrial base; foster an adaptive, accountable and warfighting culture; and improve the health, welfare and training of Sailors and Marines.



Operations in the Indo-Pacific underscore the U.S. Navy’s global leadership in building trust, enhancing regional alliances, and fielding the most lethal maritime force on the globe—ready to fight and win.



This year, the Navy is also celebrating its 250th birthday – a reminder of the Navy’s enduring commitment to a sustained forward presence, conducting safe and deliberate operations, strengthening deterrence, and working with allies and partners to advance a shared vision for peace and security in the Indo-Pacific.

