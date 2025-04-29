Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Navy visits Guam, underscores warfighting readiness [Image 4 of 6]

    Secretary of the Navy visits Guam, underscores warfighting readiness

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Joint Region Marianas

    250502-N-ML137-1207 ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (May 2, 2025) Secretary of the Navy John Phelan meets with Sailors assigned to the “Island Knights” Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 during an all-hands call in the HSC-25 hangar on Andersen Air Force Base during a visit to Guam, May 2. Phelan toured installations, engaged with personnel, and discussed ways to strengthen regional readiness and further develop a warrior mindset among Sailors and Marines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 05:53
    Photo ID: 9011770
    VIRIN: 250502-N-ML137-1207
    Resolution: 6147x4102
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Navy visits Guam, underscores warfighting readiness [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV)
    Joint Region Marianas (JRM)
    Andersen Air Force Base (AAFB)
    Joint Task Force - Micronesia (JTF-M)
    Navy250
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 (HSC-25)

