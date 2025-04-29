Secretary of the Navy visits Guam, underscores warfighting readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250502-N-ML137-1207 ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (May 2, 2025) Secretary of the Navy John Phelan meets with Sailors assigned to the “Island Knights” Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 during an all-hands call in the HSC-25 hangar on Andersen Air Force Base during a visit to Guam, May 2. Phelan toured installations, engaged with personnel, and discussed ways to strengthen regional readiness and further develop a warrior mindset among Sailors and Marines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)