250502-N-ML137-1216 ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (May 2, 2025) Secretary of the Navy John Phelan meets with Sailors assigned to Unmanned Patrol Squadron (VUP) 19 “Big Red” at Andersen Air Force Base for a brief on Global Hawk operations and capabilities, May 2. Phelan toured installations, engaged with personnel, and discussed ways to strengthen regional readiness and further develop a warrior mindset among Sailors and Marines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)
Secretary of the Navy visits Guam, underscores warfighting readiness
