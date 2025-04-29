Secretary of the Navy visits Guam, underscores warfighting readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250501-N-ML137-1036 POLARIS POINT, Guam (May 1, 2025) Secretary of the Navy John Phelan speaks with Capt. John Frye, commanding officer of Naval Base Guam, left, Capt. Neil Steinhagen, commodore, Submarine Squadron 15, second from left, and Capt. Michael Thompson, commanding officer of submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), aboard Frank Cable at Polaris Point during a visit to Guam, May 1. Phelan toured installations, engaged with personnel, and discussed ways to strengthen regional readiness and further develop a warrior mindset among Sailors and Marines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)