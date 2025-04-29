Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Navy visits Guam, underscores warfighting readiness [Image 2 of 6]

    Secretary of the Navy visits Guam, underscores warfighting readiness

    POLARIS POINT, GUAM

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Joint Region Marianas

    250501-N-ML137-1036 POLARIS POINT, Guam (May 1, 2025) Secretary of the Navy John Phelan speaks with Capt. John Frye, commanding officer of Naval Base Guam, left, Capt. Neil Steinhagen, commodore, Submarine Squadron 15, second from left, and Capt. Michael Thompson, commanding officer of submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), aboard Frank Cable at Polaris Point during a visit to Guam, May 1. Phelan toured installations, engaged with personnel, and discussed ways to strengthen regional readiness and further develop a warrior mindset among Sailors and Marines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 05:53
    Photo ID: 9011768
    VIRIN: 250501-N-ML137-1036
    Location: POLARIS POINT, GU
    Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV)
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)
    Joint Region Marianas (JRM)
    Naval Base Guam (NBG)
    Joint Task Force - Micronesia (JTF-M)
    Commander Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS-15)

