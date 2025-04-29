Secretary of the Navy visits Guam, underscores warfighting readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250501-N-ML137-1072 POLARIS POINT, Guam (May 1, 2025) Secretary of the Navy John Phelan takes off in an MH-60S Seahawk from the "Island Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 at Polaris Point for an aerial tour of the island's military assets, May 1. Phelan toured installations, engaged with personnel, and discussed ways to strengthen regional readiness and further develop a warrior mindset among Sailors and Marines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)