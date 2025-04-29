Kunsan’s winged “Wolf” takes flight for Freedom Flag 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Peter "Wolf" Kasarskis, 8th Fighter Wing commander, prepares to taxi an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during exercise Freedom Flag 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 23, 2025. FF 25-1 enhances readiness through realistic, high-intensity multidomain training and is an opportunity to showcase the ability to neutralize adversary capabilities swiftly and decisively across domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)