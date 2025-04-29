Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan’s winged “Wolf” takes flight for Freedom Flag 25-1 [Image 2 of 8]

    Kunsan’s winged “Wolf” takes flight for Freedom Flag 25-1

    GUNSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Peter "Wolf" Kasarskis, 8th Fighter Wing commander, performs pre-flight checks on an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during Freedom Flag 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 23, 2025. FF 25-1 develops critical thinking, rapid decision making, complex mission execution skills and improves coordination between air, ground and space forces for effective target engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 00:17
    Photo ID: 9006389
    VIRIN: 250423-F-ST571-1041
    Resolution: 5266x3504
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: GUNSAN, KR
    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Freedom Flag 25-1
    FREEDOM FLAG 25
    FF25

