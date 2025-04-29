U.S. Air Force Col. Peter "Wolf" Kasarskis, 8th Fighter Wing commander, performs pre-flight checks on an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during Freedom Flag 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 23, 2025. FF 25-1 develops critical thinking, rapid decision making, complex mission execution skills and improves coordination between air, ground and space forces for effective target engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 00:17
|Photo ID:
|9006389
|VIRIN:
|250423-F-ST571-1041
|Resolution:
|5266x3504
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|GUNSAN, KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kunsan’s winged “Wolf” takes flight for Freedom Flag 25-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.