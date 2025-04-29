Kunsan’s winged “Wolf” takes flight for Freedom Flag 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Peter "Wolf" Kasarskis, 8th Fighter Wing commander, performs pre-flight checks on an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during Freedom Flag 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 23, 2025. FF 25-1 develops critical thinking, rapid decision making, complex mission execution skills and improves coordination between air, ground and space forces for effective target engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)