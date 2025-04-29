Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan’s winged “Wolf” takes flight for Freedom Flag 25-1 [Image 1 of 8]

    Kunsan’s winged “Wolf” takes flight for Freedom Flag 25-1

    GUNSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Peter "Wolf" Kasarskis, 8th Fighter Wing commander, speaks with fellow pilots in preparation for flying a sortie during exercise Freedom Flag 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 23, 2025. FF 25-1 is an advanced, large-scale exercise between U.S. and Republic of Korea forces that enhances readiness through realistic, combined and joint training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)

