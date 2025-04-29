Kunsan’s winged “Wolf” takes flight for Freedom Flag 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Peter "Wolf" Kasarskis, 8th Fighter Wing commander, speaks with Airman 1st Class Matthew Navarro, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief, while performing pre-flight checks during exercise Freedom Flag 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 23, 2025. FF 25-1 is a joint military exercise between U.S. and Republic of Korea forces demonstrating interoperability and a shared commitment to regional stability and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)