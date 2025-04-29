Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kunsan’s winged “Wolf” takes flight for Freedom Flag 25-1 [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Kunsan’s winged “Wolf” takes flight for Freedom Flag 25-1

    GUNSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    8th Fighter Wing

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, piloted by U.S. Air Force Col. Peter "Wolf" Kasarskis, 8th Fighter Wing commander, taxis before takeoff during exercise Freedom Flag 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 23, 2025. FF 25-1 improves coordination between air, ground and space forces for effective target engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 00:16
    Photo ID: 9006396
    VIRIN: 250423-F-ST571-1190
    Resolution: 3951x2222
    Size: 572.5 KB
    Location: GUNSAN, KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kunsan’s winged “Wolf” takes flight for Freedom Flag 25-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kunsan’s winged “Wolf” takes flight for Freedom Flag 25-1
    Kunsan’s winged “Wolf” takes flight for Freedom Flag 25-1
    Kunsan’s winged “Wolf” takes flight for Freedom Flag 25-1
    Kunsan’s winged “Wolf” takes flight for Freedom Flag 25-1
    Kunsan’s winged “Wolf” takes flight for Freedom Flag 25-1
    Kunsan’s winged “Wolf” takes flight for Freedom Flag 25-1
    Kunsan’s winged “Wolf” takes flight for Freedom Flag 25-1
    Kunsan’s winged “Wolf” takes flight for Freedom Flag 25-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Freedom Flag 25-1
    FREEDOM FLAG 25
    FF25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download