Kunsan’s winged “Wolf” takes flight for Freedom Flag 25-1

An F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, piloted by U.S. Air Force Col. Peter "Wolf" Kasarskis, 8th Fighter Wing commander, taxis before takeoff during exercise Freedom Flag 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 23, 2025. FF 25-1 improves coordination between air, ground and space forces for effective target engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)