Kunsan’s winged “Wolf” takes flight for Freedom Flag 25-1

U.S. Air Force Col. Peter "Wolf" Kasarskis, 8th Fighter Wing commander, speaks with Airman 1st Class Matthew Navarro, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief, before performing pre-flight checks during exercise Freedom Flag 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 23, 2025. As the 8th FW commander, “Wolf” is responsible for the plans, support and execution of military operations in support of counter-air, aerial interdiction and close-air support on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)