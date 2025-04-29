Kunsan’s winged “Wolf” takes flight for Freedom Flag 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, piloted by U.S. Air Force Col. Peter "Wolf" Kasarskis, 8th Fighter Wing commander, taxis out of a hangar during exercise Freedom Flag 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 23, 2025. FF 25-1 is an advanced, large-scale exercise between U.S. and Republic of Korea forces that develops critical thinking, rapid decision making and complex tactical skills to enhance readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)