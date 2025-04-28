Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Adjutant General of Massachusetts National Guard meets with Paraguayan Navy Commander [Image 54 of 66]

    The Adjutant General of Massachusetts National Guard meets with Paraguayan Navy Commander

    ASUNCIóN, PARAGUAY

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Paraguayan Vice Admiral Lucio Benítez Escalante, Commander of the Paraguayan Navy, presents a gift to U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, The Adjutant General, Massachusetts National Guard (MANG), at the Paraguayan Navy Headquarters, Asunción, Paraguay, April 24, 2025. Escalante welcomed Maj. Gen. Keefe, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lisa Ahaesy, Chief of Staff, Massachusetts Air National Guard, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Richard Cipro, Assistant Adjutant General, Massachusetts Army National Guard, to discuss further collaboration and cooperation between the Paraguayan Navy and Massachusetts National Guard. This engagement further enhanced the long-term, mutually beneficial security relationship between MANG and Paraguay, established through the State Partnership Program in 2001. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)

    This work, The Adjutant General of Massachusetts National Guard meets with Paraguayan Navy Commander [Image 66 of 66], by SrA Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Paraguayan President presents highest award to The Adjutant General, Massachusetts National Guard

