    Paraguayuan President awards Order of Merit to The Adjutant General, Massachusetts National Guard [Image 49 of 66]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Paraguayuan President awards Order of Merit to The Adjutant General, Massachusetts National Guard

    ASUNCIóN, PARAGUAY

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, The Adjutant General, Massachusetts National Guard (MANG), right, presents a gift to President Santiago Peña, the President of the Republic of Paraguay, at the close of a ceremony recognizing the strong alliance between Paraguay and the United States, and continued commitment to military-to-military cooperation, in the Government Palace, Asunción, Paraguay, April 24, 2025. During the ceremony, President Peña presented the Order of Merit "Gral Div Bernardino Caballero" in the grade of “Gran Cross” to Keefe. This engagement further enhanced the long-term, mutually beneficial security relationship between MANG and Paraguay, established through the State Partnership Program in 2001. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 14:10
    Photo ID: 9002542
    VIRIN: 250424-Z-TS442-2352
    Resolution: 5009x3333
    Size: 925.16 KB
    Location: ASUNCIóN, PY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paraguayuan President awards Order of Merit to The Adjutant General, Massachusetts National Guard [Image 66 of 66], by SrA Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Paraguayan President presents highest award to The Adjutant General, Massachusetts National Guard

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    State Partnership Program
    Massachusetts National Guard
    Army National Guard
    State Partner
    Paraguayan Armed Forces

