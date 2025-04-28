Paraguayuan President awards Order of Merit to The Adjutant General, Massachusetts National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, The Adjutant General, Massachusetts National Guard (MANG), right, presents a gift to President Santiago Peña, the President of the Republic of Paraguay, at the close of a ceremony recognizing the strong alliance between Paraguay and the United States, and continued commitment to military-to-military cooperation, in the Government Palace, Asunción, Paraguay, April 24, 2025. During the ceremony, President Peña presented the Order of Merit "Gral Div Bernardino Caballero" in the grade of “Gran Cross” to Keefe. This engagement further enhanced the long-term, mutually beneficial security relationship between MANG and Paraguay, established through the State Partnership Program in 2001. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)