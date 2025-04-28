U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, The Adjutant General, Massachusetts National Guard (MANG), right, presents a gift to President Santiago Peña, the President of the Republic of Paraguay, at the close of a ceremony recognizing the strong alliance between Paraguay and the United States, and continued commitment to military-to-military cooperation, in the Government Palace, Asunción, Paraguay, April 24, 2025. During the ceremony, President Peña presented the Order of Merit "Gral Div Bernardino Caballero" in the grade of “Gran Cross” to Keefe. This engagement further enhanced the long-term, mutually beneficial security relationship between MANG and Paraguay, established through the State Partnership Program in 2001. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 14:10
|Photo ID:
|9002552
|VIRIN:
|250424-Z-TS442-2413
|Resolution:
|5839x3885
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|ASUNCIóN, PY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Paraguayuan President awards Order of Merit to The Adjutant General, Massachusetts National Guard [Image 66 of 66], by SrA Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Paraguayan President presents highest award to The Adjutant General, Massachusetts National Guard
No keywords found.