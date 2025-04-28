The Adjutant General of Massachusetts National Guard meets with Paraguayan Navy Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Army Major Austin Hoopes, Bilateral Affairs Officer, Army National Guard; U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lisa Ahaesy, Chief of Staff, Massachusetts Air National Guard; Paraguayan Vice Admiral Lucio Benítez Escalante, Commander of the Paraguayan Navy; U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, The Adjutant General, Massachusetts National Guard; U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Richard Cipro, Assistant Adjutant General, Massachusetts Army National Guard; and U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander Earren Brookes, Navy Section Chief at the U.S. Embassy in Paraguay, at the Paraguayan Navy Headquarters, Asunción, Paraguay, April 24, 2025. Escalante welcomed top leadership from the Massachusetts National Guard (MANG) to discuss further collaboration and cooperation between the Paraguayan Navy and MANG. This engagement further enhanced the long-term, mutually beneficial security relationship between MANG and Paraguay, established through the State Partnership Program in 2001. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)