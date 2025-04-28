Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paraguayan President presents highest award to The Adjutant General, Massachusetts National Guard

    Paraguayuan President awards Order of Merit to The Adjutant General, Massachusetts National Guard

    Photo By Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy

    ASUNCION, PARAGUAY

    04.24.2025

    Story by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gary W. Keefe, The Adjutant General, Massachusetts National Guard, was awarded the distinguished Order of Merit "Gral Div Bernardino Caballero" in the grade of “Gran Cross” by President Santiago Peña, the President of the Republic of Paraguay, in the Independence Hall of the Government Palace, Asunción, Paraguay, April 24, 2025.

    This is the highest award the Commander of the Paraguayan Armed Forces grants to civilians and military personnel for their distinctive, valuable service. It recognizes the strong alliance between Paraguay and the United States, and the continued commitment to military-to-military cooperation. This engagement further enhanced the long-term, mutually beneficial security relationship between the Massachusetts National Guard and Paraguay, established through the State Partnership Program (SPP).

    "This ceremony is not only a protocol act, it represents above all the reaffirmation of the historical ties of friendship, trust and cooperation that unite our sister nations,” said President Peña. “It is a tangible expression of a strategic alliance, sustained in solid principles such as democracy, freedom, institutionality and cooperative security."

    The Massachusetts National Guard’s partnership with Paraguay officially began in 2001 as one of the earliest partnerships established under the broader U.S. Department of Defense SPP. The partnership between Massachusetts and Paraguay was initiated under the leadership of Maj. Gen George W. Keefe, who then served as the 39th Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard, and is the late father of Maj. Gen Gary W. Keefe, Massachusetts’ 43rd Adjutant General. Like his father, Maj. Gen. Keefe recognizes the importance of military-to-military and civilian-to-civilian relationships, and both have been the foundation of the nearly 25-year mutually beneficial partnership.

    “It’s more than a partnership,” said President Peña, “It’s the continuation of a proud legacy.”

    Over more than two decades, this partnership has evolved from a focus on improving military skills to a broad collaboration that includes cybersecurity, humanitarian response, peacekeeping, and leadership development, reflecting growing trust and shared strategic interests.

    “Paraguay has a long, long history of being one of the most loyal allies and partners to the United States and it continues today,” said Maj. Gen. Keefe. “The four aspects I value most about Paraguay are its commitment to family, friendship, faith and especially, loyalty.”

    During his visit to Asunción, Maj. Gen. Keefe met with senior leaders of the Paraguayan Armed Forces to discuss ongoing collaboration and support and to reaffirm the enduring partnership between the Republic of Paraguay and the United States.

    Following the ceremony, Paraguayan Vice Admiral Lucio Benítez Escalante, Commander of the Paraguayan Navy, invited Maj. Gen. Keefe, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lisa Ahaesy, Chief of Staff, Massachusetts Air National Guard, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Richard Cipro, Assistant Adjutant General, Massachusetts Army National Guard, to the Paraguayan Navy Headquarters to discuss further collaboration and cooperation between the Paraguayan Navy and the Massachusetts National Guard.

    Maj. Gen. Keefe and the top leadership of the Massachusetts National Guard were welcomed to the Ministry of National Defense to meet with Gral EJ (R) Óscar Luís González Cañete, Paraguay’s Minister of National Defense. The discussion centered on the further development of programs for training, equipment supply and joint operational capabilities. Massachusetts National Guard leadership deliberated on the strengthening of military-to-military cooperation and further developed joint security and defense strategies with Paraguayan Gen. EJ César Augusto Moreno Landaira, Paraguay’s Commander of the Military Forces, and Paraguayan Lt. Gen. Nery Torres Laconich, Paraguay’s Joint Chief of Staff.

    Additionally, Chief Master Sgt. Kawailehua Vadnais, Senior Enlisted Leader of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, met with Special Operations Command “Fuerzas Armadas de la Nación” (SOC FFMM) Operations Staff Commander Francisco Feliciano Benitez Florentin, to collaborate on the continued exchange of Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) and Senior NCO training and enlisted force development.

