Paraguayuan President awards Order of Merit to The Adjutant General, Massachusetts National Guard

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, The Adjutant General, Massachusetts National Guard (MANG), right, stands with his wife, Mrs. Allison Keefe, at the close of a ceremony recognizing the strong alliance between Paraguay and the United States, and continued commitment to military-to-military cooperation, in the Government Palace, Asunción, Paraguay, April 24, 2025. During the ceremony, Peña presented the Order of Merit "Gral Div Bernardino Caballero" in the grade of “Gran Cross” to Keefe. This engagement further enhanced the long-term, mutually beneficial security relationship between MANG and Paraguay, established through the State Partnership Program in 2001. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)