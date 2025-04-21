U.S. Army Dr. (Lt. Col.) Brittany Janssen, Army Forces Battalion flight surgeon, acts as a patient during a simulated overwater hoist rescue at Lake Yojoa, Honduras, April 22, 2025. Created by a volcanic eruption, Lake Yojoa is the largest lake in Honduras, with a surface area of 31 square miles, making it an optimal location for rescue practice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 09:43
|Photo ID:
|8998611
|VIRIN:
|250422-F-MZ237-1250
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|LAKE YAJOA, HN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Soto Cano Air Base’s 1-228th conducts overwater hoist drills [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.