Soto Cano Air Base’s 1-228th conducts overwater hoist drills

U.S. Army Dr. (Lt. Col.) Brittany Janssen, Army Forces Battalion flight surgeon, acts as a patient during a simulated overwater hoist rescue at Lake Yojoa, Honduras, April 22, 2025. Created by a volcanic eruption, Lake Yojoa is the largest lake in Honduras, with a surface area of 31 square miles, making it an optimal location for rescue practice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)