Soto Cano Air Base’s 1-228th conducts overwater hoist drills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A HH-60L Black Hawk assigned to the United States Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD), 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment Joint Task Force-Bravo, deploys a rescue mannequin during a simulated overwater hoist rescue at Lake Yojoa, Honduras, April 22, 2025. The pilots use the mannequin to practice deploying a paramedic to a targeted area, ensuring quick care and efficiency during a rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)