Soto Cano Air Base’s 1-228th conducts overwater hoist drills

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Peter Knope, top, climbs into a boat while Staff Sgt. James Fernald, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment Joint Task Force-Bravo critical care flight paramedics, wades in the water, at the end of a simulated overwater hoist rescue at Lake Yojoa, Honduras, April 23, 2025. The 1-228th AB partnered with the local Honduran boatsman to conduct the two-day event to ensure members could safely hone their emergency medical skills and be prepared to rescue if the occasion arose. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)