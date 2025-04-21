Soto Cano Air Base’s 1-228th conducts overwater hoist drills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A HH-60L Black Hawk assigned to the United States Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD), 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment Joint Task Force-Bravo, flies by with a crew chief during a simulated overwater hoist rescue at Lake Yojoa, Honduras, April 22, 2025. To conduct a rescue, two pilots fly with a crew chief who operates the hoist, and a flight paramedic who assists with rescue and initial care of the patient. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)