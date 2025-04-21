Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soto Cano Air Base’s 1-228th conducts overwater hoist drills [Image 2 of 7]

    Soto Cano Air Base’s 1-228th conducts overwater hoist drills

    LAKE YAJOA, HONDURAS

    09.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A HH-60L Black Hawk assigned to the United States Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD), 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment Joint Task Force-Bravo, flies by with a crew chief during a simulated overwater hoist rescue at Lake Yojoa, Honduras, April 22, 2025. To conduct a rescue, two pilots fly with a crew chief who operates the hoist, and a flight paramedic who assists with rescue and initial care of the patient. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 09:44
    Photo ID: 8998599
    VIRIN: 250422-F-MZ237-1227
    Resolution: 5436x3617
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: LAKE YAJOA, HN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    USSOUTHCOM
    Honduras
    JTF-Bravo
    1-228th Aviation Regiment

