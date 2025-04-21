Soto Cano Air Base’s 1-228th conducts overwater hoist drills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. James Fernald, United States Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD), 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment Joint Task Force-Bravo critical care flight paramedic, is hoisted by a HH-60L Black Hawk assigned to the 1-228th, during a simulated overwater hoist rescue at Lake Yojoa, Honduras, April 22, 2025. The drills ensured members of the 1-228th could sharpen their skills and be prepared to work alongside the U.S.’s Honduran and Central American partners in case of a natural disaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)