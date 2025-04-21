U.S. Army Staff Sgt. James Fernald, United States Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD), 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment Joint Task Force-Bravo critical care flight paramedic, is hoisted by a HH-60L Black Hawk assigned to the 1-228th, during a simulated overwater hoist rescue at Lake Yojoa, Honduras, April 22, 2025. The drills ensured members of the 1-228th could sharpen their skills and be prepared to work alongside the U.S.’s Honduran and Central American partners in case of a natural disaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 09:43
|Photo ID:
|8998606
|VIRIN:
|250422-F-MZ237-1314
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|LAKE YAJOA, HN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Soto Cano Air Base’s 1-228th conducts overwater hoist drills [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.