Soto Cano Air Base’s 1-228th conducts overwater hoist drills

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. James Fernald, left, and 1st Sgt. Peter Knope, United States Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD), 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment Joint Task Force-Bravo critical care flight paramedics, prepare for a simulated overwater hoist rescue at Lake Yojoa, Honduras, April 22, 2025. During the two-day event, several HH-60L Black Hawk pilots practiced multiple over water hoist operations utilizing different extraction devices (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)