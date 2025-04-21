Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soto Cano Air Base’s 1-228th conducts overwater hoist drills [Image 6 of 7]

    Soto Cano Air Base’s 1-228th conducts overwater hoist drills

    LAKE YAJOA, HONDURAS

    09.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. James Fernald, left, and 1st Sgt. Peter Knope, United States Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD), 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment Joint Task Force-Bravo critical care flight paramedics, prepare for a simulated overwater hoist rescue at Lake Yojoa, Honduras, April 22, 2025. During the two-day event, several HH-60L Black Hawk pilots practiced multiple over water hoist operations utilizing different extraction devices (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    USSOUTHCOM
    Honduras
    JTF-Bravo
    1-228th Aviation Regiment

