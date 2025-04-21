Soto Cano Air Base’s 1-228th conducts overwater hoist drills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Peter Knope, United States Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD), 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment Joint Task Force-Bravo critical care flight paramedic, dons snorkeling gear for a simulated overwater hoist rescue at Lake Yojoa, Honduras, April 22, 2025. The rescue drills included utilizing hand signals for rescue to communicate the type of rescue hoist device to deploy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)