    Ready for anything: Primed for the Fight [Image 7 of 7]

    Ready for anything: Primed for the Fight

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Defenders assigned to the 52nd Security Forces Squadron regroup following a simulated ground attack during Exercise Swift Saber 25 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 25, 2025. The scenario challenged defenders to apply tactical skills in a fast-paced environment, requiring them to identify threats, make quick decisions and control the situation with minimal warning. Exercises like Swift Saber 25 strengthen the 52nd Fighter Wing’s warfighting capabilities by validating Agile Combat Employment concepts such as rapid threat response, dispersed operations and mission generation in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)

