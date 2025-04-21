Ready for anything: Primed for the Fight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samuel Sobolewski, 52nd Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, listens to a mission debrief during Exercise Swift Saber 25 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 25, 2025. The scenario challenged defenders to detect suspicious behavior, rapidly subdue hostile actors and prevent further sabotage within critical infrastructure zones. Exercises like Swift Saber 25 strengthen the 52nd Fighter Wing’s warfighting capabilities by validating Agile Combat Employment concepts such as rapid threat response, dispersed operations and mission generation in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)