Ready for anything: Primed for the Fight

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brett Fry, 52nd Security Forces Squadron defender, holds blank rounds used to simulate gunfire during Exercise Swift Saber 25 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 25, 2025. Security Forces members demonstrated their ability to apply tactical movements, threat detection and dynamic engagement strategies to stop enemy actions during a simulated ground attack. Exercises like Swift Saber 25 strengthen the 52nd Fighter Wing’s warfighting capabilities by validating Agile Combat Employment concepts such as rapid threat response, dispersed operations and mission generation in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)