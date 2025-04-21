Ready for anything: Primed for the Fight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brett Fry, 52nd Security Forces Squadron defender, runs to regroup with fellow defenders during Exercise Swift Saber 25 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 25, 2025. During the exercise, defenders located and engaged simulated opposition forces, applying fireteam-level tactics to eliminate threats before they could compromise critical facilities. Exercises like Swift Saber 25 strengthen the 52nd Fighter Wing’s warfighting capabilities by validating Agile Combat Employment concepts such as rapid threat response, dispersed operations and mission generation in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)