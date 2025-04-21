Ready for anything: Primed for the Fight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Thomas Glenn, 52nd Security Forces Squadron defender, responds to simulated opposition forces during Exercise Swift Saber 25 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 25, 2025. The scenario tested the defenders’ ability to detect, engage and neutralize threats attempting to penetrate base defenses. Exercises like Swift Saber 25 strengthen the 52nd Fighter Wing’s warfighting capabilities by validating Agile Combat Employment concepts such as rapid threat response, dispersed operations and mission generation in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)