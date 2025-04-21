Ready for anything: Primed for the Fight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Defenders assigned to the 52nd Security Forces Squadron respond to a simulated opposition force during Exercise Swift Saber 25 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 25, 2025. Opposition force role players simulated a hostile threat, providing realistic, high-intensity training scenarios that tested defenders’ ability to rapidly respond and defend the base. Exercises like Swift Saber 25 strengthen the 52nd Fighter Wing’s warfighting capabilities by validating Agile Combat Employment concepts such as rapid threat response, dispersed operations and mission generation in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)