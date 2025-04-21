Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready for anything: Primed for the Fight [Image 4 of 7]

    Ready for anything: Primed for the Fight

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samuel Magura, 52nd Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape noncommissioned officer in charge of operations and training, prepares to simulate an ambush during Exercise Swift Saber 25 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 25, 2025. Simulated opposition forces created dynamic threats across the base, forcing defenders to adapt quickly to prevent sabotage and maintain security. Exercises like Swift Saber 25 strengthen the 52nd Fighter Wing’s warfighting capabilities by validating Agile Combat Employment concepts such as rapid threat response, dispersed operations and mission generation in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)

