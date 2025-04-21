RJ Gritter Stuns Air Show Crowds with Aerobatic Performance

RJ Gritter climbs vertically into a stall turn during his aerobatic demonstration at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. Gritter’s routine featured dynamic aerial maneuvers such as outside loops, rolling circles, and inverted passes, showcasing expert control and high-energy flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
