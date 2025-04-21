Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RJ Gritter Stuns Air Show Crowds with Aerobatic Performance [Image 2 of 9]

    RJ Gritter Stuns Air Show Crowds with Aerobatic Performance

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    RJ Gritter performs turns during his aerobatic demonstration at Air Power over Hampton Roads, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. With a background in competition aerobatics and engineering, Gritter combines technical expertise and dynamic flying to thrill audiences across the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 17:32
    Photo ID: 8996498
    VIRIN: 250426-F-QI804-1119
    Resolution: 2807x1255
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, RJ Gritter Stuns Air Show Crowds with Aerobatic Performance [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBLE
    Air Power over Hampton Roads
    RJ Gritter
    APHOR

