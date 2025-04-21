RJ Gritter performs an inverted pass during his aerobatic demonstration at Air Power over Hampton Roads, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. With a background in competition aerobatics and engineering, Gritter combines technical expertise and dynamic flying to thrill audiences across the country.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2025 17:32
|Photo ID:
|8996502
|VIRIN:
|250426-F-QI804-1118
|Resolution:
|2683x1507
|Size:
|1020.37 KB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RJ Gritter Stuns Air Show Crowds with Aerobatic Performance [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.