Aerobatic pilot RJ Gritter executes a series of tight rolls during his solo performance at Air Power over Hampton Roads, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. Gritter, a former collegiate aerobatic champion, has performed at air shows nationwide, known for his technical precision and innovative routines in his Pitts Special biplane. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2025 17:32
|Photo ID:
|8996503
|VIRIN:
|250426-F-QI804-1117
|Resolution:
|4633x3003
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RJ Gritter Stuns Air Show Crowds with Aerobatic Performance [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.