Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RJ Gritter Stuns Air Show Crowds with Aerobatic Performance [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    RJ Gritter Stuns Air Show Crowds with Aerobatic Performance

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Aerobatic pilot RJ Gritter executes a series of tight rolls during his solo performance at Air Power over Hampton Roads, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. Gritter, a former collegiate aerobatic champion, has performed at air shows nationwide, known for his technical precision and innovative routines in his Pitts Special biplane. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 17:32
    Photo ID: 8996503
    VIRIN: 250426-F-QI804-1117
    Resolution: 4633x3003
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RJ Gritter Stuns Air Show Crowds with Aerobatic Performance [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RJ Gritter Stuns Air Show Crowds with Aerobatic Performance
    RJ Gritter Stuns Air Show Crowds with Aerobatic Performance
    RJ Gritter Stuns Air Show Crowds with Aerobatic Performance
    RJ Gritter Stuns Air Show Crowds with Aerobatic Performance
    RJ Gritter Stuns Air Show Crowds with Aerobatic Performance
    RJ Gritter Stuns Air Show Crowds with Aerobatic Performance
    RJ Gritter Stuns Air Show Crowds with Aerobatic Performance
    RJ Gritter Stuns Air Show Crowds with Aerobatic Performance
    RJ Gritter Stuns Air Show Crowds with Aerobatic Performance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBLE
    Air Power over Hampton Roads
    RJ Gritter
    APHOR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download