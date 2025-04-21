RJ Gritter Stuns Air Show Crowds with Aerobatic Performance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aerobatic pilot RJ Gritter waves at the crowd after completing his routine at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. Gritter, a former collegiate aerobatic champion, has performed at air shows nationwide, known for his technical precision and innovative routines in his Pitts Special biplane. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)