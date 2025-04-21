RJ Gritter Stuns Air Show Crowds with Aerobatic Performance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

RJ Gritter performs an inverted pass during his aerobatic demonstration at Air Power over Hampton Roads, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. With a background in competition aerobatics and engineering, Gritter combines technical expertise and dynamic flying to thrill audiences across the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)